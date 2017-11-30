Windsor-Severance Re-4 school board honored at CASB convention

The Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District Board of Education was selected as an All-State board by the Colorado Association of School Boards at the annual CASB convention Thursday, according to a news release.

The board was honored for engaging constituents, increasing student achievement, strategic vision, effective governance, strong ethics and accountable leadership. Dan Seegmiller, the district superintendent, called the award "an important recognition of five people who volunteer their time to benefit the students in our community."

The district shares the award with Estes Park.