Wreaths Across America to honor Weld County vet with long history of service

This is the fourth installment of a series that will tell the stories of veterans whose graves will be honored Dec. 16 as part of Wreaths Across America.

It will probably be a cold day Dec. 16, when hundreds of wreaths will be placed on veterans' graves, but it also will be a heart-warming day.

Volunteers for Wreaths Across America will place the wreaths on some well-deserving veterans' graves.

Such as the grave of Mike Loustalet, who not only performed his duties in the Army Air Corps in World War II, but also served in Weld County long after he left the military.

He was born in Greeley in 1924, the grandson of a pioneer family homesteading near Kersey in 1870.

Loustalet graduated from Greeley High School (now Greeley Central), where he was active in DeMolay. He was attending the Colorado State College of Education (now the University of Northern Colorado) at the outset of World War II. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps and was stationed in New Guinea for a time.

After the war, he worked as assistant manager at the American Legion and later became the manager. He left that job to become the deputy clerk in the Weld County Treasurer's office. He served as deputy county treasurer for 13 years and was elected as county treasurer for 28 years.

He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Elks Lodge, and the American Legion where he served as commander. He was also a life member at Disabled American Veterans and VFW. He was a member of the Drum and Bugle Corps, which played during the Fourth of July Parade and at Cheyenne Frontier Days, as well as competing in Greeley, Denver and Estes Park.

Obviously, Loustalet served the military not only during the war but also for decades as a veteran.

His grave will be one of those which receive a wreath Dec. 16.

More than a thousand wreaths were placed on veterans' graves at Linn Grove Cemetery this past year, and two more cemeteries in the area — Evans Cemetery and Sunset Memorial Gardens — are participating this year.

The wreaths are $15 each. To donate to Wreaths Across America locally, you can send a check to: Wreaths Across America, P.O. Box 336172, Greeley, CO 80633.

You can designate a special grave, and also designate which cemetery the donation is for. You can get more information by going to wreaths@linngrove.org.

In addition, many volunteers will be needed on Dec. 16 to place the wreaths. If you can come to the 10 a.m. ceremony on that day it will help to honor the many veterans.