Wrestling team edges fellow top-3 powerhouse Pueblo East

WRESTLING

PUEBLO— In an early season dual between top 3 powerhouse, Windsor edged Pueblo East 42-31 on Friday.

The Wizards were ranked third in the On the Mat Class 4A preseason rankings, while Pueblo East was ranked second.

In perhaps the most dramatic match of the night, Windsor's defending state champion, sophomore Dominick Serrano, edged Ryan Roth, 5-3, at 126. Serrano is ranked first in his weight by On the Mat, while Roth is fifth.

Windsor freshman Vance Vombaur pinned second-ranked Andres Lucero in overtime, in 6 minutes, 57 seconds, at 120 pounds.

160 pounds — Josh Willis, W, pinned Marcus Lucero, 1:27; 170 — Diego Duarte, PE, won by forfeit; 182 — Zion Freeman, PE, won by forfeit; 195 — Tyler Grasmick, W, pinned Octavio Garcia, 2:36; 220 — Dominic Robles, PE, dec. Josh Grasmick, 2-0; 285 — Andy Garcia, PE, won by forfeit; 106 — Jacob Parker, W, dec. Anthony Franklin, 5-4; 113 — Will Vombaur, W, pinned Anthony Flores, 1:08; 120 — Vance Vombaur, W, pinned Andres Lucero, 6:57; 126 — Dominick Serrano, W, dec. Ryan Roth, 5-3; 132 — Ronny Minjarez, W, pinned Isaiah Sisneros, 2:00; 138 — Aaden Valdez, PE, maj. dec. Dylan Wood, 8-0; 145 — Elijah Wisthoff, PE, pinned Grant Crownhart, 1:37; 152 — Cody Eaton, W, pinned Noah Rivera, 3:15.