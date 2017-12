Wrestling team wins first dual of season over Berthoud

WRESTLING

Windsor 57, Berthoud 21: In Windsor, the Wizards (1-0) lost only four matches — two of which came by forfeit.

Windsor had already scored 27 points by the time Berthoud won a match. Both Josh Willis and Ronny Minjarez picked up pins for the Wizards.

106 pounds — Jake Trusty (W) won by forfeit; 113 — Vincent Forton Munoz (W) MD Kolten Strait, 9-1; 120 — Vance Vombaur (W) TF LT Torres, 15-0; 126 — Dominick Serrano (W) won by forfeit; 132 — Ronny Minjarez (W) pinned Talyn Massie, 1:58; 138 — Austyn Binkly (B) pinned Dylan Wood, 3:25; 145 — Kyle Conlon (B) dec. Grant Crownhart, 9-2; 152 — Cody Eaton (W) won by forfeit; 160 — Josh Willis (W) pinned ; 195 — Josh Grasmick (W) won by forfeit; 220 — Dalton Brummer (W) won by forfeit; 285 — Connor Balliet (B) won by forfeit.